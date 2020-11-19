EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and south winds that gust up to 12-15 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will once again warm into the mid 70s. A few more clouds tomorrow with a very slight chance for an isolated shower, especially in Deep East Texas. That slight chance for rain continues into Saturday with warm conditions. The cold front on Sunday has slowed down a bit; expected to arrive in East Texas late in the evening now. There is still a chance for a few showers and thundershowers along the front, but not quite as strong of a push of cold air. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s Sunday afternoon ahead of the front and only reach the 60s on Monday. Another cold front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday with another chance for rain and another push of cooler air, keeping temperatures next week much closer to average for this time of the year.