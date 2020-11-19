New Lufkin High School baseball field is starting to take shape

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Crews have started to install turf on the new field at the high school which will be the new home of the Panther baseball program. The field is just one aspect of a bond project at the high school and middle school campuses.
Once complete, the high school will have two new tennis courts, a baseball field, softball field and new multipurpose facility for basketball, volleyball and other district events.
The middle school will see a major overhaul that will take three years. Final steps are being done to prepare the softball field for its turf.
The fields are still set for an April completion.
