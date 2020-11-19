150+ people speak in-person during Sanctuary for the Unborn ordinance public forum

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A public forum was held today, after a recent petition led by pro-life advocates forced city council to review the Sanctuary for the Unborn ordinance.
Pro-life advocates generated the petition after city council originally rejected the ordinance back in September because a law firm, hired by the city, determined the ordinance conflicts with state laws.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, 153 people signed up to speak in-person about the ordinance. Nearly 400 people submitted comments through email, which can be seen on the city’s website.
Mayor Dan Pope asked public commenters to be respectful and focus on the ordinance.
After over five hours of public comment, both sides got to voice their opinion. Most were pro-life advocates.
Lubbock City Council voted around midnight Wednesday, to reject the ordinance, 7-0.
One pro-life advocate said the city should provide funding to help pregnant women get out of a crisis, so they do not feel pressured to have an abortion.
“The city of Lubbock can do better to more for women through medical care and empowering women to choose life for their baby. If the members of this council are concerned with support pregnant women are receiving, then provide funding to the already established clinics for pregnant women in Lubbock," the woman said.
On the other side of the issue, a pro-choice advocate said not having abortion access in Lubbock discriminates on poor women and their personal liberty.
“That is between a woman and her doctor, anything else is an intrusion of personal liberty," the woman said. “If you have to travel hundreds of miles, well that discriminates against poor women and women who don’t have access to travelling."
City council’s rejection of the ordinance means it will likely be placed on the ballot for voters to decide if Lubbock should become a Sanctuary city for the Unborn.
