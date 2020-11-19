Sheppard AFB to reopen main gate Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The main gate for Sheppard Air Force Base is set to reopen Saturday morning at 7 a.m.
The reopening of this gate marks a change in when the other gates will be open.
The hospital gate will close with the exceptions of emergencies and special events.
The Missile Road gate will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This gate will be closed on weekends, holidays and Air Education and Training Command Family Days.
The Visitor’s Center on Missile Road will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed on weekends, holidays and AETC Family Days.
Passes will be issued at the main gate when the Visitor’s Center is closed.
See below for the full press release:
SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The “front door” to Sheppard AFB is set to open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2020.
The reopening of the Main Gate marks the near-completion of a federal, state and local partnership effort to the installation’s primary entrance to beautify the area as well as enhance force protection and antiterrorism measures.
The opening also means a change in operations of Sheppard’s other gates. The Hospital Gate will close with the exceptions of emergencies and special events. The Missile Road Gate will be open 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and closed on weekends, holidays and Air Education and Training Command Family Days.
The Visitor’s Center on Missile Road will be open 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and closed weekends, holidays and AETC Family Days. Passes will be issued at the Main Gate when the Visitor’s Center is closed.
Three levels of cooperation and funding enabled this unique project to come to fruition. Funding included $5.7 million in federal dollars as well as a $1.5 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant from the state through the Texas Military Preparedness Commission. Another $1.5 million came from the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corp., which was approved by the Wichita Falls City Council. Construction began in March 2019.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony recognizing the multi-level effort and interviews will be scheduled at a later date.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.