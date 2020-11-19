Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be yet another beautiful day with a fair mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as our afternoon temperatures steadily warm back into the middle 70s across the area. Southerly winds will be breezy throughout the afternoon hours but should begin to taper off later into our evening hours. Skies will see a slight increase to cloud cover overnight and spotty showers will be possible throughout the day tomorrow. A few showers will be possible by around kick-off tomorrow evening, but any rain that does form will be light and short lived, so no major impacts to any high school football games are expected. Another round of partly sunny skies on Saturday with above average afternoon temps. A few more scattered showers will be possible but most will remain dry. If you have anything outdoors that you would like to do this weekend, then Saturday is certainly the day to do it as rain chances become more likely on Sunday as our next cold front begins to move into the area. We won’t see the biggest cooldown from this first cold front as temps look to only drop into the middle 60s on Monday before rebounding back into the lower 70s by Tuesday. A second, stronger cold front arrives later on Tuesday and brings a much better shot at showers and isolated thunderstorms, as well as a bigger cooldown. The rain ends very early Wednesday morning and skies clear by the afternoon. Temps drop down into the lower to middle 40s by Thanksgiving morning and skies thankfully remain clear throughout the entirety of our Turkey Day.