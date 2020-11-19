WEBXTRA: Junior Forum president talks about the decision to cancel Nacogdoches Holiday in the Pines

Forum's biggest and only fundraiser would have been this week
By Donna McCollum | November 19, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 3:32 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Thinking outside the box is imperative for non profits as many of their events have been canceled, rescheduled, or restructured due to COVID-19.  The Nacogdoches Junior Forum’s  Holiday in the Pines was canceled months ago.

The event is the forum’s biggest and only fundraiser. In a normal year it would have happened this week, but we know there’s little normal about 2020.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with Junior Forum president Maura Messer and president-elect Sarah Jones about the tough decision they made.

