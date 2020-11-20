First Alert: A warm weekend with a weak cold front arriving late Sunday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With a light southeasterly wind in place, another round of low cloudiness and fog will be possible again overnight and early Saturday morning before we see the sun break through the clouds, giving way to a partly sunny sky in the afternoon with highs warming to near 80-degrees.
Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and just a meager, 20% chance of rain to account for a weak cold front sliding through our area late in the day as our winds shift back around to the north.
This Sunday cold front will not contain that much cool air, but it will knock our temperatures back down to more seasonal values early next week.
A second and stronger storm system looks to bring us a better chance of rain and even a few thunderstorms by late Tuesday and early Wednesday of next week.
Since the jet stream dynamics and storm track will be further to the south next week, we should see some better rainfall amounts as rainfall accumulations look to average between one-half inch to possibly close to an inch of rain before the window closes by Wednesday morning.
There will also be a cold front associated with this storm pulling through the plains, which will lead to cooler breezes returning as we get into Wednesday.
The timing looks great as this will set us up for a mostly sunny and dry Thanksgiving Day to go along with seasonally cool temperatures.
Another western storm system, however, will quickly be developing and pushing toward our direction, which will bring back the clouds and a modest chance for some rain as we get into Black Friday.
