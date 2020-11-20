Fleeing their home state’s strict restrictions on sports, New Mexico basketball teams seek refuge in two of Texas’ worst hot spots

In Texas, where total cases exceeded 1 million last week, Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed sporting events to go forward with 50% capacity in the stands, though most major university football programs opted to set their capacities at 25% this fall. Student athletes and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus throughout the season, requiring several cancellations. Texas A&M postponed its game last Saturday against the University of Tennessee after a player and staffer tested positive and later postponed this Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Houston also delayed their games this Saturday.