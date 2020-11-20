Friday’s Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A bit of a breeze this morning and temperatures are not as chilly. Expect mostly cloudy skies early, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. South winds will be breezy at times with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. A very slight chance today and tomorrow for an isolated shower, but the best rain chances will hold off until the cold front moves through late Sunday. A few showers and thundershowers are expected along the front on Sunday and along a second cold front that moves through late Tuesday. Sunday’s front will bring in slightly cooler air for early next week and the cooler air will be reinforced by the second cold front late Tuesday. By Thanksgiving day, rain chances are gone and sunshine returns to the forecast with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.