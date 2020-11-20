Organizers anticipate 2nd annual fire truck pull competition

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This year marks the 2nd annual Christmas in the Pines in Lufkin fire truck pull.
It will be a one-day festival in downtown Lufkin on December 5th and the fire truck pull competition is back.
The fire truck that will be used for the competition that day is currently at fire station #2 in Lufkin.
Officials with Lufkin Convention and Visitor’s Bureau tell us that 12 people are allowed on each team to help pull the 33-ton fire truck.
The festival will be in downtown Lufkin on Saturday, December 5th from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm. The fire truck competition will begin at 4:30 pm on Shepard Avenue.
