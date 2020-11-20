Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with higher goal to assist people affected by pandemic

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday, the Salvation Army of Lufkin kicked off this holiday season with their annual Red Kettle Campaign.
Although there have been many changes this year, one thing is familiar— the bell ringers are out. This time with masks and gloves on, and disinfectant spray to wipe down the red kettles.
Many people came out to drop money into the kettles, while others used their phones to donate online.
Last year the Salvation Army of Lufkin raised about $133,000 for the Red Kettle Campaign. This year’s goal is $145,000.
They say the goal is higher because many people in the community were affected by the pandemic.
“The need is great. We want to keep people in their homes, so rental assistance has been a big need in the community. That is why it is so important to have the red kettles out despite the pandemic that we are going through,” said Captain Cavon Phillips, Salvation Army of Lufkin.
For more information on how to give towards the red kettle campaign this holiday season, click the link in the Big Red Box.
