WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches ISD superintendent says use STAAR test, but not for accountability

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, Nacogdoches ISD’s superintendent, said on Friday that he supports assessment tests this year, including the STARR, but he doesn’t think the polarizing test should be used for accountability during this unprecedented school year.
Trujillo said he wants to point out to legislators that assessment and accountability are two distinctive education tools. They should not be lumped into one package. On Thursday, a number of state legislators, including State Rep. Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches and State Rep. Trent Ashby of Lufkin signed a letter asking that STARR not be used.
Trujillo explained his compromise for this unprecedented year when educators, students, and parents are coping with a virus pandemic to Donna McCollum.
