Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Skies this evening will remain partly cloudy as temps slowly fall into the upper 50s by tomorrow morning. Starting in the mid to late morning hours of our Sunday, a cold front will begin to move through the area. Some scattered showers and potentially a stray thundershower will be possible as this front moves through East Texas. Not everyone will see the rain tomorrow, but it’d be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy just to be safe. We will see a bit more sunshine by Monday afternoon before clouds and more likely rain chances move back into East Texas starting on Tuesday afternoon as cold front #2 moves through East Texas. Showers remain possible through Wednesday morning before skies clear out Wednesday afternoon behind the front. We’ll keep the mostly sunny skies just in time for Thanksgiving as morning temps start out chilly in the lower 40s before steadily warming back into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible Thanksgiving night, then showers and storms become likely once again starting during the late morning hours of Black Friday and lasting through at least Sunday afternoon thanks to a slow-moving cold front #3. East Texas really needs some decent rainfall as drought conditions continue to degrade across the area, so we can certainly appreciate the sunshine on Thanksgiving, and rain that is finally moving our way.