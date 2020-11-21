Woman flown to area hospital after Jasper County wreck involving ambulance, 18-wheeler

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 84-year-old Kirbyville woman was airlifted to a Beaumont hospital for treatment Friday evening after the ambulance that had been transporting her was struck by an 18-wheeler in Jasper County.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to a multiple-vehicle wreck on U.S. highway 96 in Jasper County at about 5 p.m. Friday. The crash occurred near FM 2245.
The preliminary crash report shows that at the time of the wreck, an Acadian ambulance with its emergency lights on was traveling west on FM 2245 toward Highway 96, and a 2011 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was headed north on Highway 96.
“The ambulance proceeded through the stopped intersection and pulled onto US 96 when it was struck by the 18-wheeler,” the press release stated. “The impact of the collision caused the ambulance to spin around before coming to rest.”
The patient inside the ambulance, a Kirbyville resident, was taken out of the wrecked vehicle and flown to St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont for treatment, the press release stated.
Broadus resident Staci Collins, the 27-year-old driver of the ambulance, and the second paramedic in the vehicle were not injured in the crash, the press release stated. The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified as John Paul Wright, 47, of Huntington, and he was also not injured.
“All information is preliminary as troopers work to determine the factors that contributed to this crash,” the press release stated. “There are no additional details available at this time.”
