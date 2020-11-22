Jacksonville sisters donate supplies to Tyler’s less fortunate

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas sisters handed out blankets, socks, and homemade food to Tyler’s less fortunate.
East Texas News spoke with the organizers and a homeless man who said these gifts are greatly needed in his everyday life.
Underneath the Gentry Parkway Bridge in North Tyler, sisters Shylliyah and Illiyah Washington gathered 100 blankets and socks for Tyler’s less fortunate.
“They had it, and I needed it. I’m very thankful for that - good people here,” James Lopez said.
It took the Washington girls a little over a week to collect the supplies. Shylliyah, a senior from Jacksonville, describes the importance of giving back during the holiday season.
“I wanted to do something for Thanksgiving, and I wanted to feed the homeless because this is something that I wanted to do,” Shylliyah said. “I wanted to start helping the homeless because I saw a need that I wanted to do something about. I wanted to help them. I wanted to start it because I didn’t like to see people struggling.”
Illiyah, Shylliyah’s little sister, also helped organize Saturday’s drive to feed and clothe Tyler’s homeless. She said it was essential to give back to those who are less fortunate.
“They don’t have to struggle; they don’t have to feel sad every day,” Illiyah said. “They don’t have to see people walk past them with things in their hands, and it makes it so they don’t have to feel like,’Oh I don’t have this,’ or, ‘Oh, one day.’ I don’t have to wait on it, I can get it right now.”
Moving forward, they plan on helping other areas across East Texas.
“I want to start going to other places besides Tyler and Jacksonville, so I want to just go everywhere and help people because seeing people struggle, Shylliyah said. “I really don’t like to see that.”
The Washington girls said they will return during the Christmas season to hand out more items to help the less fortunate.
