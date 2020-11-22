Lufkin couple continues to monitor symptoms as part of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine study

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Last week data from Pfizer showed a vaccine effectiveness rate of 95 percent in preventing COVID-19. On Friday an announcement came that Pfizer submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization of their vaccine. The Moody couple of Lufkin has been participating in the study and have not yet shown any signs of COVID-19.
“It felt really good to know that it’s 95 percent effective. That maybe we can actually get back to normal and people can go on with their lives,” said Kristie Moody. “They can have holidays together, birthdays, stuff like that.”
According to Pfizer, the vaccine could potentially get used for high-risk populations in the U.S. by the middle to end of December 2020. Husband Jesse Moody said the vaccine dose is small.
“It’s thirty micrograms that they give you. So it’s a very small needle, you actually don’t even feel the vaccine when they give it to you,” he said. “Such a small dose, the soreness and inflammation is just from your body making antibodies and sensing the foriegn substance.”
Moody is the Fire Chief for Lufkin and has been involved in conference calls for distribution of the vaccine. He said it will start as a trickle and then move to a more steady distribution.
“I was part of a state conference call last week where they’re doing planning for vaccine distribution and the very first people who will get it will be frontline workers, mainly at the hospital,” Moody said.
The couple continues to log any symptoms they have on an app and have a COVID-19 test ready at home if they need to use it.
“It’s ongoing and it will be for two years because they continue to monitor antibodies build up, whether you maintain those antibodies or it goes down so they know the long term effectiveness, whether we’ll need a booster, when,” Moody said.
According to Pfizer, the next steps are to have FDA scientists and independent experts review the data.
Then Pfizer and Biontech will present some data and answer questions from committee members. They expect this meeting will be scheduled for December.
