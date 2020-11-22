Lufkin police: Man, woman stole 4 rings valued at $29K from jewelry store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating after a man and a woman stole four rings with a combined value of $29,300 from Beard’s Jewelers Saturday evening.
According to the Lufkin PD media report, the two suspects – a man and a woman – stole the rings from the Beard’s Jewelers at about 5:17 p.m. on Saturday. Beard’s Jewelers is located at 2000 South First Street.
The suspects stole a Simon G. Simon wedding ring valued at $11,600, two diamond wedding bands valued at $4,800, and a Henri Daussi wedding ring valued at $12,900, the media report stated.
