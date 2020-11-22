Oregon State Police: Shelbyville man drove 18-wheeler wrong way on I-5, hit another big rig

COTTAGE GROVE, Oregon (KTRE) - An East Texas man was arrested after he allegedly drove an 18-wheeler the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Oregon early Sunday morning and crashed into another big rig, according to the Oregon State Police.
According to a press release, at about 1:37 a.m. Sunday, Oregon State Police troopers received word that an 18-wheeler was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Milepost 163.
An officer with the Cottage Grove Police Department spotted the big rig and tried to stop it. However, the 18-wheeler’s driver drove onto the shoulder and continued north to evade the officer, the press release stated.
A few miles later, the 2020 International driven by Tyler Stafford, 53, of Shelbyville, Texas, crashed into a southbound 2019 Volvo driven by Daryl Rickman, 53, of Portland, Oregon, the press release stated. Stafford’s truck tractor then crashed into a concrete barrier and burst into flames.
At that point, Stafford allegedly tried to run on foot. An officer from the Cottage Grove Police Department caught him a short time later and took him into custody without any further incident.
Neither Stafford nor Rickman was hurt in the wreck, the press release stated.
According to the press release, Stafford was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.
The northbound lanes of that part of I-5 were closed for about 30 minutes, and the southbound lanes were closed for approximately three hours.
The Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Cottage Grove Police Department, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, South Lane Fire and Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.