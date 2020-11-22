Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Skies tonight will remain mostly cloudy until later tomorrow morning as temps drop into the chilly middle to upper 40s across most of the area. We will see a bit more sunshine throughout the day tomorrow before clouds and more likely rain chances move back into East Texas starting on Tuesday morning. At first, rain chances will stay contained to just scattered showers during the first half of the day as a warm front tracks north through East Texas, but isolated thunderstorms will become possible later in the evening and overnight into early Wednesday morning as our next cold front quickly advances through East Texas. Severe threats for now are somewhat low, but a few storms could become strong to severe just after midnight Wednesday morning and will need to be watched closely, so we ask that you remain weather alert and continue to check in for the latest information. Skies clear out by Wednesday afternoon and thankfully we’ll keep the mostly sunny skies just in time for Thanksgiving as morning temps start out chilly in the lower to middle 40s before steadily warming back to near 70 degrees in the afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible late Thanksgiving night, then showers and storms become likely once again starting during the late morning hours of Black Friday and lasting through at least Saturday night thanks to a slow-moving cold front. East Texas really needs some decent rainfall as drought conditions continue to degrade across the area, so we can certainly appreciate the sunshine on Thanksgiving, and rain that is finally moving our way.