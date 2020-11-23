Criminal Complaint: Man charged after $27,000 worth of meth found in hotel room

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man faces federal charges after police found around $27,000 worth of meth in a hotel room, according to a criminal complaint.
On Nov. 16, members of the Amarillo Police Narcotics Unit and DEA executed a search warrant at a hotel room near west I-40.
During the search of the room, the criminal complaint says police found 275 grams of meth located in a nightstand.
Police arrested Humberto Lozano-Villa on charges of trafficking narcotics.
During an interview with agents, the complaint says he admitted to trafficking the drugs.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.