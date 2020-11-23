First Alert: Tracking two storm systems this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a very pleasant day, overall, but this week will be more of a roller coaster ride with our weather since we will be up and down with our temperatures to go along with some notable heavy rains returning to our region as well.
Overnight will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the lower 50′s.
Tuesday will feature a warm front lifting north through East Texas. This warm front will lead to not only warming temperatures, but mostly cloudy skies, more humidity, and a 20% chance of a few light showers during the day.
We will then be tracking the first of two storm systems that will impact us this week.
The first storm system will bring us a cold front that will arrive early Wednesday morning. Due to the dynamics in place, we will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms accompanying the frontal passage near daybreak Wednesday. This broken line of storms could be heavy in a few locales, containing gusty winds, and brief, heavy downpours.
Behind the front, skies will quickly clear out by mid-to-late morning as a cool, northerly breeze ushers in a fresh batch of cooler, drier air just in time for Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day will be spectacular. A chilly morning will give way to a seasonally mild and pleasant afternoon with highs in the middle 70′s.
We will then see our second and more notable storm system rotate in from the west coast. This upper-level storm will quickly bring us a 70% chance of moderate-to-heavy rainfall on Black Friday.
Since this storm system will be slow-moving, we will hang on to the wet weather going through Saturday as it will be a chilly, damp day in the Piney Woods.
Rainfall accumulations in the next week look to average around two-to-four inches, with most of that taking place Friday and Saturday.
We should see drier conditions by Sunday and next week, albeit, it will be on the chilly side as another cold front advances in on Monday.
