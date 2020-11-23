Hemphill woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Sabine County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sunday afternoon DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sabine County one-half mile south of Six Mile.
According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash yesterday evening on SH 87.
The preliminary report indicated that at around 5:30 p.m., a 2013 Toyota SUV was traveling north and a 2014 Ford SUV was traveling south. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Toyota crossed over into the southbound lane and struck the Ford head-on.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as 63-year-old Cindy Perkins from Hemphill. Perkins was pronounced deceased by a Sabine County Justice of the Peace. The driver of the Ford was identified as 53-year-old Catherine McGue from Washington, LA. McGue was transported to the Sabine County Hospital for treatment.
