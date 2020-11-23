Longview’s Shotwell, Newton’s Johnston named to Top 100 coach list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East TExas legends were named to the week 3 list of the UIL’s unveiling of their Top 100 coaches.
The list is being complied to celebrate the organization’s 100th year of football.
The latest coaches to be added were Longview’s Pete Shotwell and Newton’s W.T. Johnston.
Shotwell spent 33 years coaching starting in Cisco in 1916. He won three state titles including Longview’s first in 1937. Shotwell’s record was 243-83-16.
Johnston was a coach that left this world too soon. He led Newton to back-to-back state titles while battling a chronic lung disease. In his seven years of being a head coach he had a record of 89-10.
The two join Hall of Famer Dennis Alexander, former Lufkin coach John Outlaw, former Lufkin Dunbar coach Elmer Redd and Big Sandy coach Jim Norman on the list.
