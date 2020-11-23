Man charged with transporting a minor after 14-year-old Lubbock girl found in Michigan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, with the assistance of federal and Michigan agencies, located 14-year-old Mattie Worley in Alden, Michigan on Sunday.
On Monday, U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas has charged a Michigan man with traveling with a child across state lines in order to commit a sex crime.
Lubbock police say through the investigation, detectives from the LPD Special Victims Unit discovered evidence on Worley’s electronic devices that indicated she was possibly enticed and eventually taken out of state. Upon this discovery, a request was made to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to assist and provide additional resources to search for Worley.
According to LPD, detectives were able to identify that Worley was possibly located in Alden, Michigan and changed her status to missing and endangered.
Coordination between agencies in Michigan led to an address where the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Michigan State Police SWAT Team and the Antrim County Sheriff Department executed a search warrant early Sunday morning.
Worley was located in the residence with an adult male subject.
In a release Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thomas John Boukamp, 20, was charged via criminal complaint Sunday with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Mr. Boukamp was arrested at a residence in Alden, Michigan on Sunday morning, and made his initial appearance in federal court in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.
Worley was turned over to Child Protective Services in Michigan and transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.
Plans to reunite Worley with her parents are on-going and the investigation continues.
If convicted, Boukamp faces up to life in federal prison.
