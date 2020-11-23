Officials discuss hunting with dogs and landowners’ rights

“I just ask hunters to respect those folks’ property,” Barlow said. “Do your best to try to contact that landowner and ask permission before you go in there. If you’re a property owner and a dog came onto your property and you caught it. Put it on chain, contact the dog owner instead of daring them to come onto your property to get their dog. We just all need to be respectful of each other so we can all keep doing what we enjoy doing.”