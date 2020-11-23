SFA basketball schedule changed 36 hours before tip off

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball season hit another bump before it could get started.
The Lumberjacks are set to take part in the multi-team event known as Bubbleville. The ‘Jack’s have seen several changes to their schedule. The latest came just 36 hours before they were set to tip off.
Earlier on Monday, Rhode Island pulled out of the pod with SFA. Rhode Island is replacing Baylor in the Empire Classic. Baylor pulled out following the news that head coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19.
Army will replace Rhode Island in the event. SFA will now play San Francisco on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Towson on Thursday at 2 p.m. and Army on Friday at 1 p.m.
The ‘Jacks will have their home opener on December 2 against Hardin Simmons at 6:30 p.m.
