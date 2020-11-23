Suspect arrested in 4 Texas slayings, called serial killer

November 23, 2020

DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas say a suspect has been arrested on murder warrants for two slayings in the city, another slaying in nearby Celina and is a suspect in another fatal Dallas shooting.

Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore said Friday that 31-year-old Jeremy Rashaud Harris was arrested Wednesday for the death of a man found in a burning home in Celina on the northern edge of Dallas and was wanted for two Dallas slayings.

Deputy Dallas Police Chief Reuben Ramirez called the shootings random and “the definition of a serial killer.”

Jail records show Harris is being held on $3 million bond and do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

