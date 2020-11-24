First Alert: A line of strong storms could wake you up overnight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Warm air and the moisture-laden clouds in place today are feeding into a storm system tracking out of the Rockies and into the southern plains. This system will send a cold front our way overnight, triggering a line of showers and a few heavy thunderstorms that may wake some of you up in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday.
While the severe weather threat is very low, we cannot rule out some strong wind gusts and brief, heavy downpours along that line as it quickly races through the Piney Woods in the 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. window.
Rainfall amounts with this first storm system will average around a quarter to a third-of-an-inch before the skies quickly dry out and clear out by Wednesday morning, giving way to a cool breeze and good travel conditions around the state tomorrow.
Thanksgiving Day will be spectacular. A chilly morning will give way to a seasonally mild and pleasant afternoon with highs in the middle 70′s under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.
We will then see our second and more notable storm system rotate in from the west coast as we head toward the end of the week and enter the weekend. This upper-level storm will quickly bring us an 80% chance of moderate-to-heavy rainfall on Black Friday.
Since this storm system will be slow-moving, we will hang on to the wet weather going through Saturday and even lingering into Sunday as it is shaping up to be a chilly, damp few days in the Piney Woods.
With a few opportunities to cash in on some much-needed rainfall, our outlook for rain is promising in the next week. Rainfall accumulations look to average around two-to-four inches, with most of that taking place Friday and Saturday.
We should see drier conditions enter the picture by late Sunday or early next week as the storm system finally exits stage left.
The backside of this system will send down some cold, northerly winds, which will lead to a bigger chill arriving next week as cold nights give way to chilly afternoons under mostly clear skies.
