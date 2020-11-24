Four new pollination gardens are coming to Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The National Wildlife Federation is partnering with the city of Nacogdoches to install pollinator gardens throughout the community.
“Next step, we are going to do designing. Then pick out what plants we are going to use, which are all native plants and some of the more logistical details of this project,” said Hanna Andersen, community services Assistant Director for the city of Nacogdoches.
Andersen says it is part of a program called the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge.
A pollinator garden typically includes mostly native plants. Andersen says they will choose plants that grow well in East Texas. The gardens will serve as a safe haven with native plants and provide a habitat for monarchs and other pollinators.
“Not invasive, but low water requirements and low maintenance. Plants that grow easily here. They will be friendly to pollinators, bees, butterflies, monarchs especially. Any insects or animals that are consisted pollinators, there will be a lot of habitat for them at these gardens,” Andersen said.
She says Nacogdoches is the garden capital of Texas.
“There are a lot of people that are committed to greenery, gardens, all sorts of plants and everything that goes along with that. Texas is an important stop for the migration route for monarchs,” Andersen explained.
It is an educational opportunity for people in the community.
“We will also be publishing educational booklets as part of this. It is all to educate the public on how you can have your own garden at home and why we chose the plants that we did,” said Andersen.
Andersen says the funding for the plants and signage is coming from the Buddy Davidson family foundation.
The city anticipates the pollinator gardens to be complete by the spring of 2021.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.