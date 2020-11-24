Hemphill and Six Mile Volunteer Fire Departments receive $200,000 grant

“I want to thank all of our volunteer firefighters,” said State Representative Chris Paddie. “They are selfless heroes who work tirelessly to keep East Texans safe. It was an honor to be here today to thank them for all that they do, as well as to make sure they have the equipment they need to keep us all safe. I look forward to continuing to work with our local volunteer firefighters and the Texas A&M Forest Service to ensure that our communities are safe, and our firefighters are properly trained and equipped.”