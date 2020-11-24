2 injured after crash involving SUV and City of Amarillo bus this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A City of Amarillo bus crashed into a building in north Amarillo this morning.
The bus crashed into a building near the intersection of Amarillo Boulevard and North Grant Street.
According to Amarillo Police Department Corporal Jeb Hilton, an SUV disregarded a stop sign, causing a serious wreck.
The SUV was driving north on North Grant Street when police say the driver ran a stop sign at Amarillo Boulevard East. The bus crashed into the SUV and then into a building near the intersection.
An ambulance took the driver of the SUV to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the bus had non-life threatening injuries.
Cpl. Hilton said the APD Traffic Investigation Unit is at the scene, and more information will be released when it is available.
