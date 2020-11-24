Lufkin police arrest man wanted for 2 shootings

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have arrested a man wanted in connection with two shootings which took place 12 days apart.
De’Undra Price was arrested on a federal warrant and two Lufkin police warrants in connection to separate shooting incidents. The first on June 14 in the 1000 block of Ellis Street and the other on June 26 in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue. In the June 26 incident, he and three others fired shots at a home where two adults and four young children were standing in the yard. No one was injured.
According to Lufkin police, police responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Wood Avenue around noon Tuesday.
“The caller said they saw three vehicles slowly drive down the street. Price was believed to be in one of the vehicles,” police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth stated in a press release. “The behavior concerned the caller because on Sunday shots were reported in the area. Officers responded on Sunday and recovered shell casings from a ditch and yard.”
Pebsworth said officers quickly responded to the area and were directed to Holland Street, where Price was believed to be sitting inside a white car. Pebsworth said Price got out through the passenger door and led police on a 17-minute foot chase, which ended in the wood line of a gated property off of Paul Avenue.
Pebsworth said Price had been posting multiple social media videos threatening gun violence if he encountered law enforcement.
“We’re thankful that Price is in custody and no one got hurt,” Police Chief David Thomas said. “We want to thank the community for providing us with information that led to his arrest.”
The Sunday incident remains under investigation and Price has been identified as a suspect, Pebsworth said.
