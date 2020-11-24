Medical board suspends license of Lubbock physician arrested for prostitution

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock physician has been temporarily suspended by the Texas Medical Board after he was arrested for prostitution involving someone under 18.
The Texas Medical Board issued a release Tuesday announcing the suspension of Dr. Bhavik Kantibhai Patel’s Physician-in-Training permit, determining Patel’s “continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”
In February of 2020, Lubbock Police arrested Patel on charges of felony prostitution, Lubbock County records state the incident allegedly involved payment and someone under the age of 18 years old.
Patel has since bonded out of jail.
Read the full release from the Texas Medical Board below:
On November 19, 2020, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas physician-in-training permit of Bhavik Kantibhai Patel, D.O. (Lic. No. BP10063344), after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The suspension was effective immediately.
The Board panel found that Dr. Patel was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department and charged with prostitution/other payor person under eighteen years of age, a second-degree felony, and was later dismissed from his residency program. A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Dr. Patel, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Patel.
The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.
