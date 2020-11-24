Nacogdoches mural shows middle schoolers more thankful than you may think

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Before the Thanksgiving break students at McMichael Middle School in Nacogdoches received a lesson on gratitude. As it turns out, the pre-teens and teens know more about the subject than they let on.
Each morning during breakfast the McMichael Social and Emotional Support Team handed out little slips of paper, each a different color. The students were given a prompt and asked to write a few words as their answer.
More than 2,600 slips were used. Social worker Lauren Ivy Sieja then used the colorful paper to form a mural of wings that now hang in a prominent hallway.
“We wanted students to show their gratitude, plus recognize their own accomplishments,” explained Ivy Sieja.
Some phrases were something to expect from a middle schooler. For example, one student wrote being thankful for, “my phone and my boyfriend.”
But others provided insight that parents, grandparents, foster parents and other care givers are doing a pretty good job raising their kiddos.
“Really something that they pointed out, people that cheered them up, things they were grateful for, people they were proud of was their moms, their dads, their aunts, their grandparents, their whole family,” said Ivy Sieja.
Others show gratitude toward friends and accomplishments of others.
“This one says, ‘something that cheers me up is being with my friends and just seeing them smiling’, read Ivy Sieja. Another one says, ‘I’m proud of my sister getting into UT Austin.’”
Counselors say gratitude has health benefits, is good for your mental health, and strengthens relationships. The best part, it can be shown every day of the year.