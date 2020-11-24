Raise Your Hand Texas to hold town hall on public education in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The “For the Future” House District-11 Town Hall on Public Education, is part of a series of over 50 public education candidate events that the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation will be hosting across the state through the 2020 elections. This town hall will be specifically focused on Representative Clardys’ district.
The Dec. 7 event will focus on only educational issues with emphasis placed on three topics—COVID 19 response, school finance, and assessment and accountability. Donna McCollum hears from regional director for Raise Your Hand Texas Dr. Keri Launius about the event. Rep. Travis Clardy also shares what he’s hoping to gain from the forum.
