Texas organizations provided 500 families with holiday spirit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the holidays right around the corner, several Texas organizations came together with the Junior League of Lake Charles to give 500 families some much needed holiday spirit.
A collaboration between 50 Star Search and Rescue, Civeo and Texas Relief Warriors with the Junior League, 500 families were able to receive turkeys, Christmas trees and ornaments.
“It really is a co-op effort to trying to do something to help someone change the world down the line. Inspire people.”
Founder and president of 50 Star Search and Rescue Taylor Fontenot says for them, the motivation has been the kids.
“The kids, it’s a traumatic experience to go through these storms. Harvey started it for me. We did about 30,000 rescues in 10 days, and we’ve been in every major storm since. And the biggest common denominator, is how it affects the kids. So, we just want to give them the holiday,” Fontenot said. “So we got trees, we got turkeys, we got ornaments, that way, they get a little bit of normalcy in a chaotic situation. And that’s kind of where everything comes into play.”
And that’s something the Junior League was happy to be a part of.
“The organizations from Texas did so much of the legwork, but for us to be a part of it, to have that spirit, it makes you feel so much better about your community. Because we know we’re going to get back from this, and we know that we’re going to grow, right? And we see it, with all the people that we have coming together, people care about our community, and we’re going to be out of here sooner rather than later. And we’re going to be stronger from it too.”
And that spirit is the driving force so families like Tracy Richard’s could have a holiday.
“It means the world to my family, to see people out here helping everyone after all the disaster that came through this area. It makes my heart very very happy.”
The giveaway started an hour earlier for families that were lined up, and everything wrapped up within 3 hours.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.