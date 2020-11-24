Wildfires in East Texas on the rise; relief in sight

(KTRE) - More wildfires mean longer hours for East Texas firefighters.
“That drier than average October combined with not a whole lot of moisture in the earlier part of November,” East Texas Operations Department Head Jacob Donellan explained, “plus we had weather events that saw low relative humidity and also higher elevated wind speeds that just creates conditions for wildfires to grow and spread.”
Donellan says East Texas has seen an increase in fires since November 14.
“We’ve seen roughly 72 fires in our area for approximately 5,500 acres,” Donellan said.
One of those fires happened in San Augustine County. Officials say the “County Road 205 Fire” started November 19 and burned 347 acres of private land. No one was hurt or structures damaged.
“It is currently 100 percent contained, and they are investigating how it started,” Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer Erin O’Connor said.
Volunteer firefighters in Jasper County responded to a large fire in the middle of a hunting club off County Road 150 Sunday.
No injuries or damage were reported but an investigation is underway into what started the fire.
“The fire was obviously intentionally set and burned for a while,” Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Gunter said. “It was not in the best areas to really accelerate to a rapid pace, but it was in an area that it could have if conditions were more favorable.”
Despite the increased amount of fires, Donellan says there is good news for this week.
“Looking at Thanksgiving and through the weekend, it’s looking like the environment is changing for the better,” Donellan said. Hopefully, we’ll get a little bit of this rain and that will give us a little bit of relief.”
Officials urge safety during the Thanksgiving holiday.
They suggest you check with your county or local jurisdictions to see if any burning restrictions are in place. Never leave your fire unattended. If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, don’t park over dry grass and secure chains or any loose metals on trailers so they don’t cause a spark.
To find out if your county is currently under a burn ban, click here.
Donellan says the Forest Service is preparing for a drier and warmer winter that could help spark more wildfires.
