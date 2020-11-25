Cornbread dressing simplified by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - First of all, there’s a debate about what to call this ever-popular Thanksgiving side: dressing or stuffing?
(It's stuffing if it's inside the bird, right? Right.)
Anyway, here's a great recipe for cornbread dressing that you might want to try if you haven't got a recipe you love already.
Mama Steph's cornbread dressing
1. Make a pan of cornbread; when mixing batter, add in one finely chopped jalapeno, one medium diced onion, and 2 finely chopped stalks of celery. Bake until golden brown, and then allow to cool. (This can be made several days ahead. Stale is best.) Crumble into a large mixing bowl or a big stock pot when ready to make the dressing.
(Note: If you don't have your own cornbread recipe, many people like to use a cornbread mix like Jiffy, and it would take 2-3 boxes to make a good panful, or just use the recipe on the cornmeal bag, and add your vegetables and a couple of extra eggs to it when making the batter.)
2. Add two cans of cream of mushroom soup.
3. Add three cans of chicken broth. (15 oz. each) or make your own chicken broth if you have time. Here's a link to Mama Steph's recipe for making chicken stock.
4. Add a bag of Pepperidge Farms Herb Seasoned dressing. Use the one in the BLUE bag. Very important! I believe it's a 14 oz. bag.
5. Add 4-5 tablespoons melted butter.
Mix everything together until completely combined. If necessary, add more chicken broth. You want the dressing to be moist, but not watery. Taste to make sure more salt is not needed.
Cover and bake for about 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove cover and bake for 10 more to brown the top of the dressing. If dressing is too moist for your liking, just bake a little longer, five minutes at a time, until it's just right for you! Enjoy! We have many other Thanksgiving recipes for you on the East Texas Kitchen app, Get it free right now and use it while you're planning your menu! Click here for download info. Here's an appetizer idea that you can make with leftover dressing, too!