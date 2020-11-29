3 people injured in wreck on FM 225 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were transported to an area hospital after a crash that occurred on FM 225 in Rusk County late Saturday night, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
A post on the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page stated that the wreck occurred in the 4000 block of FM 225 South Saturday night.
FM 225 was blocked as a result of the wreck and response by emergency personnel, the Facebook post stated. FM 225 re-opened to traffic by 1:10 a.m. Sunday.
The Facebook post said that the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office have started a criminal investigation related to the crash.
“We would like to thank Henderson fire and police as well as Christus and UT Health EMS for their rapid response and assistance,” the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or give any details about what happened.
East Texas News has reached out to DPS for more information on this crash.
