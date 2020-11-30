Construction work to cause temporary closures on Lady Diane Dr. in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Construction work will cause temporary closures on Lady Diane Dr. in Nacogdoches this week.
The city said in advance of repaving on Lady Diane, Lady Jennifer, and Lady Elaine Drives, a concrete gutter will be installed on Lady Diane Drive requiring a 7-day cure time.
This closure will begin on Tuesday, December 1, and will affect normal traffic patterns through the Lady Diane/Lady Jennifer intersection.
The city said paving of Lady Jennifer Drive will begin next week. Traffic can expect delays during this construction and should plan accordingly while following all traffic detours.
