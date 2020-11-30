On World AIDS Day, COVID-19 challenges HIV/AIDS care, outreach

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. Promoters want to call attention to what they refer to as “the other pandemic” that swept the world in the 1990s and the challenges health providers meet during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Dr. Wilbert Brown Jr. Health Center in Nacogdoches, HIV/AIDS regional outreach prevention coordinator Gary Roberts deals with a disrupted routine.
“Before COVID, we were able to do home visits, able to go out in the community and test through our prevention department,” Roberts said. “Since March, we’ve been shut down. Pretty much relegated to providing testing here in our office only.”
COVID-19 makes it dangerous for frontline health workers to venture across a 10-county service region.
Sickness, transportation, and affordability make it difficult for clients to travel to Nacogdoches.
HIV/AIDS Prevention Coordinator Octavia Kidd has no choice but to offer the testing within the clinic walls.
“This one is for syphilis. It detects the antibodies for syphilis,” Kidd said. “And this one is for HIV. It detects the antibodies for HIV.”
More than 300 clients receive treatment for HIV/AIDS at the Brown Family Health Center.
“The most common way people are getting infected with HIV is through unprotected sex,” Roberts shared.
Free condoms can be found throughout the clinic. They are also placed in the restroom so no one has to ask for them.
And there are over 70 distribution sites across Deep East Texas.
“You can find them in barbershops, beauty shops, and businesses near college campuses,” Kidd said.
However, during COVID-19, providing education and encouragement remains a challenge, according to executive director
Yolanda Tatum.
“And let them know that HIV is not a death sentence,” Tatum said. “There is treatment available. We also try to eliminate the stigma that is associated with it, as well. "
The HIV pandemic of the 1990s is history. But the spread is still a worldwide epidemic.
Roberts reminded, “We are all dealing with COVID, but yet we still have to keep HIV-AIDS in the spotlight.”
The center is hosting a virtual candlelight vigil tomorrow from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Speakers are providing the latest advancements on HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment on the regional and statewide levels.
Click this link to join the virtual candlelight vigil.
