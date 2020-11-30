Cowboys game with Ravens moved for second time

(KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys Week 13 game against Baltimore has been moved a second time due to COVID-19.
The game was originally set to take place on December 3. Now the game will take place on December 8. It had already been moved once before to December 7.
The game being moved is a domino effect from Baltimore’s game with Pittsburgh being changed for a third time. the reason behind the delays is a COVID-19 outbreak in the Ravens organization. According to ESPN, the Ravens have gone nine straight days with at least one positive test.
An ESPN article also stated that 22 Ravens players have tested positive or been identified as a high-risk close contact over the past nine days. The franchise has 38 players on its 53-man roster.
