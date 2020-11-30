Lady Raiders overcome slow start to beat Houston Baptist

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Krista Gerlich era is off to a 2-0 start after the Texas Tech Lady Raiders held off Houston Baptist 68-51 Saturday afternoon in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders got off to a slow start in the first quarter, shooting (4-16) from the field for a total of 15 points. At the end of the quarter, Tech led by only two points against the Huskies. However, in the second quarter the team’s defense took over as they held Houston Baptist to just five points in the quarter. While the team didn’t shoot a high percentage from the field (35.6%), they were able to attack the basket and get to the free throw line. The Lady Raiders shot a total of 26 free throws to compare to Houston Baptist’s 10. They shot 88.5% from the charity strike and only missed three.
Oklahoma State transfer, Vivian Gray tied her score total from their first game to lead all scores again with 24 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assist. Sophomore guard, Alexis Tucker was the only other Texas Tech player to score in double figures in the game. She had 12 points to go with seven rebounds and two steals. Gerlich’s daughter, Bryn scored her first points as a Lady Raiders. She finished the game with seven points, four rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.
Texas Tech will be back in action Wednesday, December 2nd at Vanderbilt as a part of the Big 12-SEC challenge at 7 p.m. The game is set to be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus on ESPN Plus.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.