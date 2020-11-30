Large apartment fire in Nacogdoches displaces many residents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, Nacogdoches Police Officer Jake Taylor was driving in the 1800 block of North St. when he observed flames coming from an apartment building.
Multiple apartments were found to be on fire. Some of the residents from the apartments were rescued from their upstairs balconies using fire ladders. Only one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Sharon Houseman lives at the apartment, she woke up to banging noises.
“I automatically assumed it was kids fighting. That’s what it sounded like. So, angrily, I go to the door, open it, and there’s this giant fire right there,” she said. “Trees on fire, just a fire, and I ran back in and ‘Fire y’all we gotta get out, fire.’”
Police and fire crews from Nacogdoches, Lufkin, and Central Heights departments responded to the fire.
“In fact, we had a couple of ‘saves,’ if you will, from upper story apartments. A couple of people were kind of trapped by the fire, they weren’t able to leave their apartment by the main entry and had to come off the balconies,” said Michael Brown, Nacogdoches Fire Marshal.
Houseman says they were taken to the Taco Bueno parking lot and then driven to the Stephen F. Austin Student Center where the Red Cross was there to begin helping. When residents were cleared to go back Houseman says she was able to help a few.
“They allowed dogs to go to the hotels but not cats, so when they cleared us to come back to our apartment we brought them in,” Houseman said. “It was sad because they lost their computer and everything with their schoolwork on there, and I hope they get a break.”
Scott Brawley, the disaster program manager with the Red Cross says there were people helping before his team made it into Nacogdoches.
“I don’t know if he was a resident at the apartment complex or not, but this guy showed up with a lot of clothes and shoes for them,” Brawley said. “So they actually had shoes before we got back to them. It’s nice seeing people chipping in and trying to help others in need.”
Nacogdoches Fire Department investigators determined the cause of the fire was food being cooked and left unattended.
The resident advised he awoke to his smoke alarm going off and was able to get out of the apartment. Many apartments were completely burned and numerous residents were displaced.
The Stephen F. Austin Police Dept. assisted in transporting residents that needed a place out of the weather. The Red Cross is assisting residents affected with housing at local hotels.
