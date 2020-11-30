EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures dropping to near freezing and blustery north winds. Bundle up before you head out the door! Expect lots of sunshine today. Winds will be breezy until late afternoon and then will calm down this evening. Temperatures today will struggle to reach 50 degrees this afternoon and those areas that don’t see a first freeze this morning will most likely see a first freeze tomorrow morning. Clear and cool again tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 50s and south winds will be breezy at times. The next cold front arrives Wednesday with a chance for some showers and another drop in temperatures. Overnight lows near freezing again by the end of the week with afternoon highs near 50 degrees. Only a slight warm up is expected this weekend.