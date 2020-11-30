NFL suspends two Houston Texans for 6 games following PED violation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston Texans will be without wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby for six games after the NFL suspended the two for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.
Both players publically apologized on their social media accounts Monday and claimed to have not been made aware by their doctors that the products they used were banned by the league.
The suspensions will keep the two out for the remainder of the 2020 season and the first game of the 2021 season.
