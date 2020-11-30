Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a cold and frosty start over portions of East Texas early Monday morning, we are all likely to see frost and sub-freezing temperatures early on Tuesday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing may occur for as many as 8-12 hours overnight. A cool and mostly sunny day is expected on Tuesday with more welcome rainfall expected for most of the day on Wednesday. Rainfall totals on Wednesday are expected to range from .75″ to near 1.50″ in a few locations. We are not expecting much in the way of thunder and lightning on Wednesday, just some good, soaking rainfall. Some is possible, but no severe weather is expected. Drier conditions expected Thursday through Monday of next week. A few mornings are likely to drop below freezing again...Friday and Saturday mornings. Temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal averages through at least the next 7 days.