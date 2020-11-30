Caddo coroner identifies pregnant woman who died after she and a man were shot in a car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish coroner’s office has released the name of the pregnant woman who died following a shooting Sunday night.
Miranda Smith, 30, of Tierra Drive, died at a Shreveport hospital at 11:03 p.m. Her unborn full-term baby boy also perished.
Smith was positively identified by her fingerprints. An autopsy will be performed.
Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened about 9:44 p.m. in the 4200 block of Madera Drive in the LaTierra neighborhood. That’s just west of Pines Road and southwest of Bill Cockrell Park.
That’s where first responders found a crashed vehicle. Inside were Smith and a 31-year-old man, both of whom had been shot multiple times, resulting in the crash.
Both victims were taken to a Shreveport hospital.
“After arriving at Ochsner LSU Health, the female’s injuries elevated to life-threatening and required immediate surgery,” reads a news release. “Due to the severity of her injuries, both the female victim and her unborn child succumbed to the injuries. The exact pregnancy term of the female will be released at a later time. The male is in stable condition.”
Police believe that the shooting may have started in the 6300 block of Tierra Drive, where investigators report having found more shell casings. That part of Tierra Drive is about 0.2 of a mile south of where the vehicle crashed on Madera Drive.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
