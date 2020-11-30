Red Zone Game of the Week: Lindale, Kilgore square off one more time

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Eagles and Kilgore Bulldogs, District of Doom rivals, will square off once more this season for a chance to go to the 4A DI state semifinals.
The two teams will kick off from Stephen F. Austin State University’s Homer Bryce Stadium on December 4 at 7 p.m. Lindale won 47-40 on the final week of the regular season over Kilgore to clinch the district title. Last week, Lindale beat Chapel Hill 37-6 to reach this game while Kilgore held on against Huffman Hargrave 20-17.
The winner will play the winner of Corpus Christi Miller and Austin LBJ in the state semifinals.
