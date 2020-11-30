San Augustine ISD approves bonuses for employees’ extra duties during pandemic

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Faculty and staff at an East Texas school district are receiving a one-time bonus for their efforts during the pandemic.
“They have helped us keep these doors open during this incredibly difficult time,” San Augustine superintendent Virginia Liepman said.
And because of that, the San Augustine ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-time $500 bonus from the District’s General Fund for full and part-time faculty and staff.
“We call it the Courageous Educator Bonus, and I think that is a perfect name for what our employees have done during this pandemic,” Liepman said. “They’ve been courageous and not complained.”
Liepman says their 133 employees performed duties outside of their job descriptions and helped the district stay in compliance with the new COVID-19 rules and regulations.
“I’ve got coaches driving buses,” Liepman explained. “I’ve got principals teaching classes. I have paraprofessionals filling in because we have no subs.”
And for teachers like Jesica Herrera and LaRenda Watts, they’ve had to wear multiple hats, too.
“I’ve only been an eighth-grade math teacher in the past, but this year I’ve been a physical education teacher, elective teacher covering for others,” Herrera said.
“This is my first year here so I was really excited to hear about the bonus they were giving out to help out with any extra costs from the things that we’ve been taking care of, helping with students, being able to do extra for our students and life,” Watts said.
“I hope that they were happy about it,” Liepman said. “They were very deserving; more than deserving of it.”
Liepman says those bonuses will be distributed in December.
